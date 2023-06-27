DHEC offers tags for parents, caregivers to prevent hot car deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— DHEC is reminding parents and caregivers to not leave their kids or pets in the car to avoid hot car deaths this summer.

To do that, the health agency is supporting an educational campaign, by giving “look before you lock” materials to Safe Kids coalitions statewide.

This includes wrist tags designed to remind a driver to check for a child in the back seat before exiting the car.

DHEC says South Carolina has had 22 hot car deaths since 1998.