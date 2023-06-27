Pepsi making soda infused sauce for July 4

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Nothing says July 4th like a hot dog at a ball park…and now Pepsi wants to get in on the tradition with a new product.

The beverage brand is releasing its first-ever condiment: Pepsi Colachup.

The special sauce has caramel notes and citrusy pops of Pepsi-Cola.

It’s infused with Pepsi, smoked tomatoes, cinnamon, thyme, oregano, paprika, onions, and ketchup.

The limited addition sauce is available on July 4th at four U.S. ballparks: Chase Field in Phoenix, Yankee Stadium in New York, Target Field in Minneapolis, and Comerica Park in Detroit.