SC to receive over $551 million to improve internet access

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina is receiving more than $551 million to improve the state’s internet access.

The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration made the announcement yesterday.

The Department says more than 119,000 homes and small businesses in South Carolina lack access to a high-speed internet connection.

The funds aim to deploy or upgrade broadband networks to ensure everyone has access to reliable and affordable high speed internet.

It’s part of the more than $42 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program nationwide.