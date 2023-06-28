More frozen fruit recalled due to listeria risk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)–You may want to check your freezer for frozen organic pineapple.

Scenic Fruit company says its organic tropical fruit blend with pineapple could potentially be contaminated with listeria.

The bacteria can cause serious and sometimes even fatal infections in young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems.

The recall is due to a similar problem with Sunrise Growers’ frozen fruit products.

The organic tropical fruit smoothie blend was sold at Trader Joe’s nationwide.