Florida man sentenced in sextortion scheme involving 2 South Carolina teens

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Florida man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for his role in disseminating child pornography.

Peterson Jean-Baptiste, 23, was convicted after requesting nude photographs from teenage girls he targeted on Snapchat, according to the United States Department of Justice.

According to authorities, he threatened to post the images online if the victims did not provide additional images.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the sextortion after one of the victims informed her parents.

Two of the victims—one 14 years old and the other 15 years old— resided in South Carolina.

At the time, Baptiste was on probation in Florida for a drug distribution conviction.

He was placed on lifetime supervision.