Local Principal, family in ICU after head on collision

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — About 100 people attended a prayer vigil earlier this afternoon for River Bluff High School principal Jacob Smith and his family.

They were injured in a car accident in Hawaii.

The Lexington 1 school district sent out an email this morning to let employees and students’ families know that the Smiths had been involved in a head on collision.

The family’s pastor says, the family’s injuries are severe enough that the community would want to pray together for their own sense of well-being as well as the family’s.

At Thursday prayer services, Pastor Reeves said quote,

“We need to pray for Bekah in particular, we will keep you updated on their progress as we learn more.”

River Bluff High School posting on various social media pages Thursday night asking for prayers.

Gators, a prayer vigil was held earlier today for Principal Smith and his family as they were reportedly involved in a serious car accident. There is little information on the matter but nonetheless please have Mr. Smith, his family, and loved ones in your prayers. Thank you. — River Bluff High Sch (@RBHSGators) June 29, 2023

Members of the community commenting, vowing to keep the family in thought and prayer. Lexington High School even posting that they stand in solidarity with River Bluff High.

