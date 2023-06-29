Sumter coroner identifies victim of deadly crash

Sumter, SC (WOLO ) — Sumter County Coroner, Robbie Baker has announced the name of the man they say was involved in a deadly wreck.

According to Baker, the accident took place Monday June 26 after officials say 64 year old Gregory Hill was struck by a vehicle while driving a moped.

Baker says the car and moped collided at the intersection of South Sumter Street and West Fulton Street in Sumter County just before 7 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place this week at MUSC in Charleston.

The Sumter Police Department and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office say they are still investigating what led to the crash.