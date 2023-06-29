Walterboro man receives 60-year sentence in child rape case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Walterboro man was found guilty by a jury on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Bradley Lamont Jackson, 44, was sentenced to 30 years for each charge after sexually abusing a 9 year-old for several years, beginning when she was 7 years old.

Authorities say the girl disclosed the sexual abuse in May 2021 after the Department of Social Services received an anonymous call alerting them of the possible abuse.

The girl and her older brother were removed from the residence and placed in protective custody. During the two-day trial, the victim testified on the stand.

Jackson’s previous convictions include obscene gestures, resisting arrest, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and cruelty to children.

To report sexual abuse of a minor, call 911 or your local law enforcement agency.

Visit rainn.org/articles/warning-signs-young-children to learn about the warning signs of sexual abuse in young children.