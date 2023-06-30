AAA: Public to pay less for gas this holiday weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Some good news if you’re hitting the road this Fourth of July weekend!

You’ll be paying a lot less for gas. Prices at the pump have taken an unprecedented plunge.

A gallon of regular now costs $3.55 on average, according to AAA. A year ago, it was at $4.87 a gallon.

Analysts say the drop may be short-lived, however.

The market is still weighing concerns over a possible recession and the war in Ukraine.

Although gas will be cheaper, traffic may still be a challenge this holiday weekend.

AAA says a record-setting 43.2 million Americans are expected on the roads.