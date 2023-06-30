AG Wilson issues statement regarding U.S. Supreme Court’s student loan decision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released a statement after the U.S. Supreme Court declared President Biden’s student loan debt cancellation plan as unlawful:

“I’m pleased the Court agrees with our position that Joe Biden does not have the authority to cancel and ignore debt. He knew Congress was the only body with the power to do so, but when they didn’t do what he wanted, he took matters into his own hands to unlawfully deliver on a campaign promise. Legal issues aside, forgiving student loans is a poor policy decision with unfair and long-lasting consequences. But when the federal government acts outside its powers to promote its own agenda, I’ll be there to fight back.”