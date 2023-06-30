Alexander McQueen fashion exhibition coming to Columbia Museum of Art

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Pay attention fashion lovers! A new exhibition is coming to the Columbia Museum of Art.

Lee Alexander McQueen & Ann Ray: Rendez-Vous will feature over 50 pieces from the late fashion designer’s collection.

The fashion and photography exhibition explores the 13-year friendship and creative collaboration between the designer and French photographer Ann Ray.

It will also feature more than 60 photographs between the years 1997 and 2010 taken by Ray, showcasing her unique relationship with McQueen.

It will be on view starting Oct. 7, 2023 through Jan. 21, 2024.