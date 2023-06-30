Updated Richland County fireworks ordinance to go into effect July 1st

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Updates to Richland County’s fireworks ordinance will go into effect on July 1st.

According to Richland County’s website, the ordinance makes it unlawful for anyone to use, discharge, shoot, or ignite fireworks or similar explosives within unincorporated Richland County between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. However, exceptions are being made for the night of the Fourth of July as well as New Year’s Eve.

According to the ordinance, fireworks will be allowed until one a.m. on July 5th and January 1st. The ordinance does not prohibit the use of fireworks during daylight hours.

Penalties related to the ordinance include $500 for the person’s first offense, $750 for the person’s second offense, and $1,000 for the person’s third and subsequent offenses.

“We’ve always had a fireworks ordinance in Richland County, but it was out of date, and we needed to update it. There was no real meat to our fireworks ordinance. We worked closely with the sheriff’s department. We also brought those stakeholders to the table like the South Carolina Fireworks Association, and different people that this ordinance would affect. And we wanted to make sure that we encompassed everybody and made it as broad as we can make it but at the same time, protecting those citizens in Richland County,” says Councilman Derrek Pugh with Richland County District Two.

According to Public Information Officer Jessica Imbimbo with neighboring Lexington County, no ordinance is in place yet. But, she says, council members are in discussions about one.

Pugh believes other municipalities may mirror what Richland County has done in the future.

“I think it’s important for us to be neighborly, and this ordinance is not to take the joy away from enjoying Independence Day or any holiday that you use fireworks to celebrate, we just want to make sure that we’re being considerate of others and making sure that we have a safe and happy holiday,” Pugh says.

Debra Trimm helps run a locally owned fireworks stand on Blythewood Road. She says sales are taking off.

“I mean today’s going to be busy — all through the weekend and through the Fourth. I mean the first two days were kind of slow but we’re going to be slamming, we hope!” Trimm says.

And above all, be safe, Trimm says, adding, “Don’t fire them near children. Don’t fire them near anybody, don’t hold them in your hand when you light the fuses…Be safe and enjoy your fourth!”

To read the full ordinance for Richland County, click here.