Local Living: Lake Murray Boat Parade, Peach Festival and more this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Here’s a look at some July4th happenings across the Midlands in our look at Local Living.

Lake Murray Boat Parade

The annual July 4th celebration on Lake Murray features a Boat Parade at Noon. This year’s theme is “Red, White, Blue, and You”.

Officials say the annual boat parade begins at 12 p.m. at Bomb Island and is viewable from the park sites at the Lake Murray Dam after 12:30 p.m. Entry is free.

According to organizers, Fireworks will take place at dark, approximately 9:30 p.m. from two lake locations, Spence and Dreher Island. Both park sites at the Lake Murray Dam will be open until they reach capacity. Dreher Island State Park is 30 miles from Columbia and 12 miles off I-26 (via Chapin exit #91). Follow the visible brown State Park signage for easy navigation. All normal fees will apply at park sites, boat launching sites, and Marinas on Lake Murray. Should thunder and lightning occur and cause a postponement, the fireworks will take place on Sunday, July 2 without the parade.

Fireworks with the Phil

Tickets are on sale now to watch the skies above Segra Park light up for the Fourth of July! You can celebrate Independence Day at the baseball park during “Fireworks with the Phil.”

The fireworks display will feature a full orchestra from the South Carolina Philharmonic. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., the concert begins at 8 p.m. and the fireworks get underway at 9 p.m.Keep in Mind Segra Park does not accept cash payments and a clear bag policy in place for all events. If you would like to purchase tickets can do so by going to the link provided

Join the folks in Gilbert on July 4th for the annual Lexington County Peach Festival.

It features a parade at 9:30am at Hampton and Main Street. You can also check out the annual Car Show at Gilbert Middle School, plus arts and crafts, food and more.

For information and maps click the link here http://lexingtoncountypeachfestival.com/