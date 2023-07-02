One dead and two injured during shooting at birthday party in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead and two others injured after a shooting on Saturday, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

According to investigators, deputies were dispatched to a 21st birthday party on Peach Road at 9:34 p.m. Once on the scene, deputies say they noticed a large crowd at the party of around 200 attendants.

Deputies found a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old male injured. The 21-year-old has since died, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

At a later time, deputies say they learned of a third victim identified as a 22-year-old man.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.