Lake Wateree drowning victim identified

Fairfield Co., S.C. (WOLO)– The Fairfield Co. Coroner’s Office has identified a man who drowned on Lake Wateree in Ridgeway on Saturday, July 1st.

The coroner says Marquavious Sanders, 25, of Great Falls was fishing with family when he went into the water to retrieve fishing equipment and went under.

Officials say family members called 911 and bystanders performed CPR until EMS arrived.

According to the coroner, Sanders was taken to MUSC Fairfield Emergency Department where he was pronounced dead.

The Fairfield Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating.