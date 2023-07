Calhoun Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies in Calhoun Co. are searching for a missing teen.

Investigators are looking for Michael Brady Fisher.

According to deputies Fisher left his home near Valley Ridge Rd. and Culler Rd. on a bicycle on Sunday and has not been heard from since.

Deputies say he has family in Sumter but is believed to still be in the local area.

Contact Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741 if you have any information.