Pet of the Week: Nora!

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO)- If you’re looking for a super sweet, cuddly, and furry life-long companion, Nora is the dog for you!

Nora is a 2-year-old Labrador-Retriever mix currently at Lexington County Animal Services. She was found as a stray, and has been waiting for her ‘furever’ home since March, at no fault of her own.

Shelter staff says Nora loves all people, car rides, belly rubs, and cuddles. She walks great on a leash and knows how to sit on command. She’s great with other dogs, and because of her gentle nature, staff believe she would do great in a home with kids as well. As always, officials recommend bringing any other furry or human friends by for a meet and greet to ensure the perfect adoption.

If you’re interested in giving Nora her forever home, right now you can take advantage of Lexington County’s 4th of July Independence Day adoption event! Adoption fees are waived for pets who have been at the shelter longer than 30 days, which includes Nora! She is free to a good home. All other pets can be adopted for just $5. The event runs until July 8th.

Visit Lexington County Animal Services located at 321 Ball Park Rd. The shelter is CLOSED on July 4th for Independence Day, but will resume normal hours on Wednesday from 9am to 5pm.