Midlands lottery player won big on July 4

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Someone in the Midlands celebrated more than just America’s independence on July 4.

A Mega Millions player won $30,000 on a ticket bought at the Circle K on Two Notch Road.

The ticket match four of the first five numbers drawn and the gold Megaball number (21 – 33 – 54 – 61 – 67 MB: 12).

Noone won the jackpot so the Mega Millions draws for $427 million on Friday!