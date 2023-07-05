July 4th Bike Parade and Celebration in Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO) – A lot of celebrations happening around the Midlands on July 4th, including over in Newberry County.

Samuel Price and his wife have lived in Newberry since 1980 and every year for at least the past 25 years the parade comes right along his house on Harper Street. He says there is a lot that goes into keeping this tradition going and it has grown over the years.

“It’s a lot of fun when they gather and get ready to join the parade which is spontaneous but the end of it is a fire truck that squirts all the children. And there’s a particular house where the man who who started it lived, the people who bought that house didn’t realize that they have to have lemonade and cookies . . it is one of those things that a title examination won’t show you,” says Price.

Newberry has a small town atmosphere but it is big town fun when celebrating the birth of a nation.

“Because we are a nation – freedom founded in 1776 – You can come together and do this and you can express yourself in any way that you’d like,” says Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster.

“The 4th of July means everything. It’s freedom, it’s love of country and love of our fellow men,” says Newberry resident Margaret Bucher.

Price says as you and your love ones celebrate the holiday just remember the sacrifices made. “This is a very unique country and we live in times where we like to complain a lot, there’s a lot to complain about everywhere but we got a lot to be happy for in this country . . much more to be happy about.”