President Biden set to make first Palmetto State stop of the year in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — For the first time since 2021, President Joe Biden will be speaking in South Carolina.

The president is set to arrive tomorrow to speak at a West Columbia plant.

“The president has always made South Carolina a priority,” said Alyssa Bradley of the South Carolina Democratic Party.

The last time President Joe Biden spoke in the Palmetto State was December 2021 at South Carolina State University’s fall graduation.

“We are working to increase Pell Grants so black students and lower income families can attend community college, 4-year schools and HBCUs,” Biden said back in 2021. “That’s why I’m proposing historic investment to create and expand HBCU programs in high-demand fields.”

“When [President Biden] says we’re going to build a better America, better to him means equity,” said senior advisor to the president Mitch Landreiu on a trip to Orangeburg last year. “It means serving underserved communities, white, black, rural, urban, making sure everyone is included, making sure we lift everyone up and making sure we have high-paying jobs.”

The president is expected to speak tomorrow about his economic plan as well as recent investment in infrastructure, specifically in rural areas.

“This bipartisan infrastructure law is the sort of thing promised and attempted by previous presidents and Congresses,” said US Department of Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg last week. “For years, people said they would deliver landmark infrastructure legislation.”

The South Carolina Democratic Party agrees that Biden has done important work during his term so far.

“He has been delivering on the promises he made. He’s delivering on a robust economic agenda” Bradley said. “As South Carolinians, we feel the impact of that investment every day. When folks see all this construction on the road.. .that’s their vote working.”

Biden plans to run for re-election for another term in office. His potential Republican challengers have already been campaigning across the state.

Biden’s visit this week may not be his last this year… as Democrats have made South Carolina the first primary in 2024.

“We’re going to support him. We’re going to mobilize voters for him in February,” Bradley said. “We’re excited about him prioritizing South Carolina.

The president is set to deliver remarks at Flex’s plant in West Columbia.