Health Minute: Staying healthy in the heat

(CNN) — The hottest global temperature ever recorded happened this week. Reaching just under 63-degrees fahrenheit according to the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Prediction.

Experts say climate change is to blame, making heat waves more common and more powerful. In today’s Health Minute, Mandy Gaither has more on what the extreme temperatures do to your body and mind, and how to stay safe while you’re out in it.