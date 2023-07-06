President Biden delivers remarks at Flex plant in West Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— President Joe Biden delivered remarks at Flex LTD plant in West Columbia earlier today.

The President touched on several economic achievements since holding office: the creation of over 13 million new jobs; 14,000 new manufacturing jobs in South Carolina; and the unemployment rate is below 4% for the longest time in 50 years.

He admitted his administration needs to do more regarding inflation, and spoke on South Carolina’s malfunction junction and interstate congestion.

Biden thanked Representative Jim Clyburn saying, “I wouldn’t be standing here if it weren’t for Jim Clyburn… He is among one of the most consequential leaders in South Carolina history, in my view.”

