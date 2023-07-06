SCGOP issues statement ahead of President Biden’s arrival in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Republican Party released a statement ahead of President Biden’s arrival in the state’s capitol.

SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick issued this message: “It will be interesting to see if Biden has anything to say about why inflation continues to rise faster than wages, why the border is still being overrun with illegals, or why his Justice Department has two different standards of justice. Maybe his handlers will let him take some real, unscreened questions while he’s here, but I doubt it. And with his lousy job performance, I can’t blame them.”