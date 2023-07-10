DHEC: Free overdose safety kits available

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—You have a chance to help prevent drug overdoses.

A reminder today from DHEC that all county health departments will now be equipped with overdose safety kits.

Each OD kit contains two doses of the opioid-antidote medication Naloxone, also known as Narcan, five Fentanyl test strips, educational materials on how to use both, and guidance for how to identify an opioid overdose.

At this time, DHEC is able to provide two kits per person while supplies last.