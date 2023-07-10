Fairfield Coroner identifies deceased in fatal crane accident

FAIRFIELD, S.C. (WOLO)— The names of the individuals involved in a fatal accident on Hwy 215 South in Jenkinsville have been released.

Fairfield Coroner Chris Hill says James Lee Hall, 52, was operating a crane when he lost control of it and overturned.

Orbelin Rodriquez Gomez, 44, was the passenger of the crane. Both died at the scene of the accident.

The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol continue to investigate.