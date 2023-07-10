Military Matters: New policies being decided on in House

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — New policies are being decided on this week in the House, and one Senator in particular will be in the hot seat.

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville is now holding nearly 200 nominations and promotions over the military’s abortion policy.

Democrats in the Chamber are expected to push back against GOP efforts to limit abortion access, transgender medical care limits and other social issues that are included in the measure. But Republicans are expected to use this to reinforce their campaign priorities.