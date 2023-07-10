Ronald McDonald House’s Pack A Smile contest at Columbiana Mall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can help families in need while shopping at the Columbiana Mall this month!

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Columbia’s Pack A Smile contest is going on now through Friday, July 21.

Curtis spoke with Liz Atkinson, Family Room and Community Relations Director, about how this program allows families to receive a packed breakfast and lunch quickly and safely without having to leave the hospital.

She says you can go to any store in the mall and donate items like instant grits/oatmeal, breakfast bars, bottled waters, among others.

For the complete donation list, visit the Ronald McDonald House’s website.