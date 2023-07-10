Teenagers arrested in Ogden Street fatal shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Columbia Police say two male teenagers connected to a fatal shooting on Ogden Street have been arrested.

The arrests come after an 18 year-old was found with a gunshot wound on July 9. He was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

Authorities believe the two suspects met with the victim and stole a firearm from him before the shooting happened.

Willie Carter III, 19, is charged with murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, transfer of a pistol to a person under 18, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A 16 year-old unidentified accomplice is charged with murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a pistol by a person under 18.

Both suspects are detained at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.