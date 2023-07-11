Lexington PD: Suspects, information wanted in unsolved murder case

Courtesy: Lexington Police

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department continues their search for the individuals connected to the murder of Tyler Robinson.

This week marks one year since Robinson was shot and killed in front of his residence at Lauren Ridge Apartments on July 9, 2022.

Authorities say the suspects burglarized his apartment, and robbed the victim of the jewelry he was wearing.

If you have any information, contact Detective Heath at 803-951-4642 or kheath@lexsc.com