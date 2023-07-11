Pet of the Week: Turkey!

KERSHAW CO., SC (WOLO)- Meet Turkey! This 5-year-old Hound-mix is ready to find his forever home through the Kershaw County Humane Society.

Turkey was found as a stray and has been at the shelter for several months undergoing heartworm treatment. Thanks to the wonderful protocol in place at the shelter, Turkey is now heartworm free!

Marketing and Community Relations Coordinator, Tina Werden, says Turkey’s story can provide a great word of encouragement and advice for anyone looking to adopt. “I just want to make sure that everyone is aware not to overlook the dogs we have at the shelter that are heartworm positive. It’s not contagious; your other dogs can not contract it just by being in the same room. You get it from a mosquito bite and lack of preventative. Make sure you’re putting your flea/tick and your heartworm medicine on your dogs.”

Turkey is a shy and handsome guy. He is a little timid coming out of the shelter environment, but staff say he is great with other dogs and kids, and would likely warm up nicely in a loving home. He’ll be your best buddy on morning coffee trips, long walks, or just lounging on the couch.

Visit Turkey at the Kershaw County Humane Society today, or click here for more information.