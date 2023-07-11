Ready, Set, Supply! United Way of the Midlands launches supply drive to help local teachers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- As the new school year quickly approaches, one local non-profit is challenging the community to come together to support our local teachers.

United Way of the Midlands is kicking off their ‘Ready, Set, Supply’ drive for the 2nd year, aimed at stocking the classrooms of elementary school educators throughout the Midlands region, including Richland, Lexington, Fairfield, Newberry, and Orangeburg counties to help teachers and students have a successful school year. The initiative focuses on schools served by United Way’s Midlands Reading Consortium program, which aims to improve literacy rates among elementary school students.

“Our goal is to stock 25 elementary schools, and we need your help to do it. We are looking for things for our kids and teachers. For the teachers, they need their expo markers, Kleenex, Ziploc bags. For the kids, we need their pencils, markers, paper, anything you can think of that your kids might need, these children also need,” explains Becky Morrison, the Community Engagement Director for United Way.

“It’s a kid-friendly project. So while you’re buying school supplies for your family, or if your kids have a little bit of extra savings and want a way to give back, they can purchase items or they can go on our Amazon wish-list.”

The organization is then hosting a volunteer project on July 22nd at United Way at 9am to start making the supply kits to distribute to local teachers.

Classroom supplies are often bought out of the teacher’s own pocket, so Morrison says it’s a great way to give back to them and let them know they’re being thought of. “We want to show that we’re thinking of them; we want to motivate them for a great school year, and not have to dip so much into their own pocket to have a fully stocked classroom.”

You can also donate supplies directly to United Way Midland’s location at 1818 Blanding St., Columbia. Monetary donations can also be made if you’d like United Way to do the shopping for you!