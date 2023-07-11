SCDOR: Alcohol license applications available through online tax portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Business owners looking to obtain an alcoholic beverage license can now head online to apply.

The SC Department of Revenue is providing the application on their free online tax portal MyDORWAY.

The Beer and Wine Special Event Permit, Liquor Special Event Permit, and Special (Donated) Nonprofit Event Permit are also accessible through the website.

Officials say applying online is faster and more accurate than using paper forms.

Visit SCDOR for more information.