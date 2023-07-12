Jeriod Price taken into custody in New York

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –Jeriod Price was arrested by FBI agents in New York this morning after a months-long search by authorities.

The arrest came after a tip that came into South Carolina law enforcement, say officials.

Price was sentenced in 2003 to 35 years in prison for murder.

He was released from prison in March, but the S.C. Supreme Court overturned the order reducing his sentence in April.

He will be taken to Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia.