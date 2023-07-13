ABC’s of Education: Allen University hits the road

Allen University, One of Columbia's Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU) is getting ready to hit the road to give incoming students in the last phase of their enrollment process a early welcome to the collegiate family. Friday July 14, 2023 the University says they are loading up the tour bus as their recruitment team heads out to introduce themselves and the university to prospective students

This will be the team’s second half of their enrollment tour where they’re traveling to various areas of South Carolina. University officials from their Athletic Department, Admissions and Student Leadership plan to be in attendance to meet with potential AU scholars face to face.

“We look forward to this group of prospects and answering any additional questions that the students or parents may have as they complete the final steps of the enrollment process. We see this as a way of welcoming them to the Allen University family before they even step foot on campus.”-Dr. Ernest C. McNealey, President.

The tour is expected to stop in major cities along Interstates 77, 20, and 95 including Rock Hill, Charleston, Charlotte and Durham.