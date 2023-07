Infant surrendered in Spartanburg under Safe Haven Act

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— An infant has been surrendered under the Safe Haven Act in Spartangburg County.

The infant was accepted at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on July 11.

The Caucasian female was born July 10 and weighed six pounds, 9.6 ounces and was 18.9 inches long at the time of birth.

The S.C. Department of Social Services says the infant has been placed in a licensed foster home.