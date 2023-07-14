River Bluff H.S. Principal, family return after near fatal accident in Hawaii

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Smith family is living a new normal after a tragic accident while enjoying vacation on the island of Hawaii. According to a post on social media by James Smith, father of the family and principal of River Bluff High School says the family would be returning to the East Coast from Hawaii where they were involved in a head on collision two weeks ago.

According to Smith, the accident left everyone in the family injured. James and his two sons Jacob, and Banks were taken to the Hilo Medical Center on the island of Oahu, Hawaii where Banks had to undergo surgery. His Wife, Crystal went with their 18 year old daughter Beckah who was airlifted to the Queens Medical Center where she had to get emergency surgery for a C1 vertebral fracture and a brain injury.

Family and friends started a website to share an update on Beckah’s condition. According to the site, Beckah’s surgery was successful and doctors managed to stabilize her vertebrae and protect her spinal cord during the operation. On Independence Day, July 4th, friends of the family say Bekah’s ventilator was removed and she was able to speak. Her father Jacob says this trip forever changed their lives and while they are flooded with emotions including, fear, and joy, but he says the outpouring of care they have received makes his family feel loved above all else.

Two weeks ago, an accident changed everything. Our family will always carry the mark of this challenging journey. Mixed emotions fill our hearts; fear, sadness, joy, and comfort. But above all, we feel loved. Tomorrow, Bekah returns to the east coast to begin our next steps at… — Jacob Smith (@JacobSmith61) July 13, 2023

Last week members of the community held a vigil for the family. Tonight Jacob says the family is continues to request your prayers as they move forward on to the next phase of recovery.