ABC’s of Education: S.C. Education Lottery invests second largest donation to colleges

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Education Lottery announced its second largest contribution to higher education.

The Lottery Commission generated a estimated $598.3 million dollar transfer for students. This year’s total was just shy of the record transfer of $607.6 million dollars made in 2021 an brings the total funds to $7.8 billion dollar since starting up in 2002.