LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—Save a life this year by donating blood!

Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to attend their blood drive on July 19, 2023.

The drive will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 521 Gibson Road.

Sign up at redcrossblood.org and use the sign up code: LCSheriff