Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots increase!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—It’s National Lottery Day!

And the jackpots for the Mega Millions and Powerball drawings have gone up once again! The Mega Millions jackpot is now at an estimated $640 million for tomorrow’s drawing.

A lucky person in Orangeburg won a $2 million Mega Millions prize at a convenience store on Chestnut Drive Friday night.

No one won Saturday’s Powerball drawing for the $875 million prize.

Tonight will be your next chance to claim the prize, now an estimated $900 million.

This is the third largest Powerball Jackpot ever.