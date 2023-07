Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots increase!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)β€”It’s National Lottery Day!

And the jackpots for the Mega Millions and Powerball drawings have gone up once again! The Mega Millions jackpot is now at an estimated $640 million for tomorrow’s drawing.

A lucky person in Orangeburg won a $2 million Mega Millions prize at a convenience store on Chestnut Drive Friday night.

No one won Saturday’s Powerball drawing for the $875 million prize.

Tonight will be your next chance to claim the prize, now an estimated $900 million.

This is the third largest Powerball Jackpot ever.