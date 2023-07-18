DeSantis plans to file for SC primary during Tuesday’s visit to Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Ron DeSantis is set to be the first Republican presidential candidate to officially file for the GOP’s South Carolina Primary.

His campaign says the Florida governor will submit the required paperwork during tomorrow’s stop in Columbia.

“If I tell you I’m going to do something, I’m going to do it,” DeSantis said during his last Palmetto Sate visit back in June.

DeSantis promised a lot to South Carolinians during his visit last month in Lexington County.

“We are going to reverse Biden’s disastrous economic policies that are making it more difficult for people to make ends meet,” the Florida governor said.

DeSantis also spoke about things he has accomplished during his time as Florida’s governor.

“We’re cracking down on illegal immigration in the state of Florida. We have banned sanctuary cities,” he said. “We are cracking down on human smuggling. We sent the National Guard to the border to help with what’s going on down there.”

Democratic National Convention chair Jaime Harrison was more critical of DeSantis’ time in office.

“This is a guy who likes to talk about woke this and woke that. He needs to wake up,” Harrison said. “Right now, Florida families are getting crushed by skyrocketing costs in that state.”

Harrison also spoke about recent Republican polls that seem to show that the Florida governor’s popularity is going down among voters.

“His campaign since then has been floundering,” said the DNC chair. “This weekend, he fired staff because of fundraising numbers. So many Republicans have real concerns about Ron DeSantis.”

Harrison also does not believe that any of the Republican candidates seeking the party’s presidential nomination should be elected over Joe Biden.

“So enough is enough with Donald Trumps, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haleys and Tim Scotts. You put them all in the bag and they all fall out at the same time because they’re all rotten. They’re awful,” Harrison said. “What we need right now is the real leadership we are getting from Joe Biden. We are going in the right direction and have the right leaders in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

On the Republican side, polls show that the frontrunner is Donald Trump, with the majority of Republican voters backing the former president who has also recently been critical of Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis spent Monday in Tega Cay, South Carolina and arrives in Columbia Tuesday morning.