Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The Columbia Police Department and Richland Co. Deputies have responded to the intersection of Stoneridge Dr. and Greystone Blvd after reports of shots fired.

Authorities are in search of a male who reportedly fired shots in the area. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The public is asked to avoid the area. Local hotels are being evacuated and cleared for safety.

State with ABC Columbia News for further updates.