Lexington Richland District Five names new principal at Chapin Intermediate School

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with Lexington-Richland School District Five have named a longtime administrator as the new principal at Chapin Intermediate School.

According to the District, Brent Davis is the new principal at Chapin Intermediate School. Davis replaces Ed Davis who was named the new principal at Chapin High School, say District officials.

New Principal image provided by Lex Rich 5

According to a release, Davis served as assistant principal at A.C. Flora High School since 2016. Prior to that, he served as an administrator at Richland Northeast High School.

The District says Davis was approved during a school board meeting on July 17.

“I am honored to be named principal of Chapin Intermediate School,” Davis said. “I am excited to work with such a fantastic group of students and faculty. As a longtime resident of Lexington Richland School District Five, I understand how important our schools are to serving our community, and I look forward to continuing that tradition.”

According to the District, Davis earned his bachelor’s degree in education from State University of New York College at Cortland. He earned his master’s degree in educational leadership from Arkansas State University.

“I am excited to welcome Mr. Brent Davis to the School District Five family,” said School District Five Superintendent Dr. Akil E. Ross, Sr. “Mr. Davis is a true servant leader and I am excited about the future of Chapin Intermediate School.”