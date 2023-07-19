ABC’s of Education: Airport H.S. hosts Football Moms Clinic

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — In tonight’s ABC’s of Education, football moms for incoming Freshman at Airport High School were able to find out what their kids might tackle in the coming year.

Tuesday night, mothers and their sons were able to tour the school, check out their lockers, meet football coaches, check out the weight rooms and even get a few words of advice as they get ready to get back to class in just a few weeks.

The event ended with a scrimmage where the young men were able to switch it up and give their mothers a little coaching of their own.