Mungo Homes expanding corporate headquarters in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Mungo Homes is expanding its corporate headquarters in Richland County, creating 40 new jobs.

The home builder is investing $10 million towards a new 20,250 square foot facility to house their marketing, human resources, information technology, accounting, purchasing and customer service teams.

The new building will be located next to current headquarters, located at 441 Western Lane in Irmo.

The company was established in Columbia in 1954 and works throughout the Carolinas, Georgia, and Virginia.

The project is expected to be completed in late 2024 or early 2025.

Individuals who are interested in joining the team should visit the company’s careers page.