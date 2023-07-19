Prisma Health physicians talk about the emotional side of going Back to School

In the midst of new school supplies and class schedules it's important to be aware of the emotions and challenges that may come during the school year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Students in the Midlands will be returning to school soon. In the midst of new school supplies and class schedules it’s important to be aware of the emotions and challenges that may come during the school year.

Among the excitement there can be fear and anxiety with going back to school whether it’s a new school, new class schedule, academic performance, and relationships.

ABC Columbia’s Miya Payton spoke with Prisma Health physicians about how parents can help their child navigate anxiety, new relationships, and bullying.