Suspect in Stoneridge Dr. & Greystone Blvd. shooting charged with attempted murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Columbia Police say the man who shot at officers on Greystone Blvd. and Stoneridge Drive yesterday was charged with 10 counts of attempted murder.

Brandon C. Joyner, 26, was arrested after he reportedly fired shots in the air while walking in the area. He exchanged gunfire with responding deputies, leaving one injured.

Joyner was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and faces multiple charges: 10 Counts of Attempted Murder, Possession of Handgun by Certain Persons Unlawful – Crime of Violence Felon, Domestic Violence, Discharging a Firearm into Occupied Motor Vehicle And Possession of a Weapon during Commission of a Violent Crime, Unlawful Carrying of Pistol & Breach of Peace High and Aggravated.

He was prohibited from carrying an armed weapon, is currently on active probation, and is a documented gang member.

Joyner is scheduled to appear in bond court at the ASGDC at 2:00 p.m. today.