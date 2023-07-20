2 arrested for their roles in 2021 shooting, armed robbery

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington deputies arrested two men who allegedly shot into a house during an armed robbery in 2021. Authorities say Khartae Bethel, 20, and Darreun Miller, 19, are charged with two counts of attempted murder, kidnapping and armed robbery, and discharging a weapon into a dwelling and criminal conspiracy.

Sheriff Koon says, “The kidnapping charges in this case stem from the co-defendants allegedly restricting the movement of two victims at a home on Double Eagle Drive. One of the victims was held at gunpoint in the front yard, based on information gathered by investigators.”

The suspects allegedly fired several shots into the home as they ran away.

One woman suffered a gunshot wound during the planned and targeted robbery, say officials. She has made a full recovery.