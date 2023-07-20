AG Wilson: 5 S.C. Department of Corrections officers indicted for contraband smuggling

Jessica Mejia,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)— The South Carolina Attorney General announced five South Carolina Department of Corrections officers were indicted for allegedly smuggling large amounts of contraband.

The officers smuggled marijuana, other illicit drugs, and cell phones, into the McCormick Correctional Institution, say authorities.

In a press release, Attorney General Wilson says, “As I’ve said many times, a prison is no place for a cell phone. Illegal cell phones and the contraband trade drive not only a highly lucrative black market, but also contribute to gang power, gang rivalries, and gang violence both inside and outside the prison walls…”

The five defendants and their charges are listed below:

  • Brittany Marie Pixley

i.    Misconduct in Office (4 counts): 0-10 years

          ii.    Sexual Misconduct with an Inmate: 0-10 years

         iii.    Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years or $5,000

iv.    Money Laundering, value $300 to $20,000 (2 counts): 0-5 years and up to $250,000 or twice the    value of financial transactions, whichever greater

  •  Judy Willis Mather

i.    Misconduct in Office: 0-10 years

          ii.    Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years or $5,000

        iii.    Money Laundering, value greater than $100,000: 0-20 years and up to $250,000 or twice the value of financialtransactions, whichever greater

  • Shaquaila Ewnique Morgan

i.    Misconduct in Office (4 counts): 25-30 years and $200,000

          ii.    Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years or $5,000

         iii.    Money Laundering: Money Laundering, value $300 to                                                           $20,000: 0-5 years and up to $250,000 or twice the value of                                                 financial transactions, whichever greater

  • Dion T. Gaines

i.    Misconduct in Office: 0-10 years

          ii.    Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years or $5,000

        iii.    Money Laundering, value $300 to $20,000 (2 counts): 0-5 years and up to $250,000 or twice the value of financial transactions, whichever greater

         iv.    Ethics Violation: 0-10 years and $10,000

  • George Stevenson Leverette

i.    Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 grams: 25 years and $50,000 (124.75 grams of methamphetamine confiscated)

         ii.    Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Amphetamine): 0-6 months and $1,000

        iii.    Unlawful Possession of Prescription Medication (Sildenafil):  0-2 years and $500

        iv.    Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime: 5 years in addition to the punishment provided for the principal crime

 

 

