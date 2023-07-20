AG Wilson: 5 S.C. Department of Corrections officers indicted for contraband smuggling

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)— The South Carolina Attorney General announced five South Carolina Department of Corrections officers were indicted for allegedly smuggling large amounts of contraband.

The officers smuggled marijuana, other illicit drugs, and cell phones, into the McCormick Correctional Institution, say authorities.

In a press release, Attorney General Wilson says, “As I’ve said many times, a prison is no place for a cell phone. Illegal cell phones and the contraband trade drive not only a highly lucrative black market, but also contribute to gang power, gang rivalries, and gang violence both inside and outside the prison walls…”

The five defendants and their charges are listed below:

Brittany Marie Pixley

i. Misconduct in Office (4 counts): 0-10 years

ii. Sexual Misconduct with an Inmate: 0-10 years

iii. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years or $5,000

iv. Money Laundering, value $300 to $20,000 (2 counts): 0-5 years and up to $250,000 or twice the value of financial transactions, whichever greater

Judy Willis Mather

i. Misconduct in Office: 0-10 years

ii. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years or $5,000

iii. Money Laundering, value greater than $100,000: 0-20 years and up to $250,000 or twice the value of financialtransactions, whichever greater

Shaquaila Ewnique Morgan

i. Misconduct in Office (4 counts): 25-30 years and $200,000

ii. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years or $5,000

iii. Money Laundering: Money Laundering, value $300 to $20,000: 0-5 years and up to $250,000 or twice the value of financial transactions, whichever greater

Dion T. Gaines

i. Misconduct in Office: 0-10 years

ii. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years or $5,000

iii. Money Laundering, value $300 to $20,000 (2 counts): 0-5 years and up to $250,000 or twice the value of financial transactions, whichever greater

iv. Ethics Violation: 0-10 years and $10,000

George Stevenson Leverette

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 grams: 25 years and $50,000 (124.75 grams of methamphetamine confiscated)

ii. Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Amphetamine): 0-6 months and $1,000

iii. Unlawful Possession of Prescription Medication (Sildenafil): 0-2 years and $500

iv. Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime: 5 years in addition to the punishment provided for the principal crime