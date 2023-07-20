AG Wilson: 5 S.C. Department of Corrections officers indicted for contraband smuggling
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)— The South Carolina Attorney General announced five South Carolina Department of Corrections officers were indicted for allegedly smuggling large amounts of contraband.
The officers smuggled marijuana, other illicit drugs, and cell phones, into the McCormick Correctional Institution, say authorities.
In a press release, Attorney General Wilson says, “As I’ve said many times, a prison is no place for a cell phone. Illegal cell phones and the contraband trade drive not only a highly lucrative black market, but also contribute to gang power, gang rivalries, and gang violence both inside and outside the prison walls…”
The five defendants and their charges are listed below:
- Brittany Marie Pixley
i. Misconduct in Office (4 counts): 0-10 years
iv. Money Laundering, value $300 to $20,000 (2 counts): 0-5 years and up to $250,000 or twice the value of financial transactions, whichever greater
- Judy Willis Mather
i. Misconduct in Office: 0-10 years
- Shaquaila Ewnique Morgan
i. Misconduct in Office (4 counts): 25-30 years and $200,000
- Dion T. Gaines
i. Misconduct in Office: 0-10 years
- George Stevenson Leverette
i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 grams: 25 years and $50,000 (124.75 grams of methamphetamine confiscated)