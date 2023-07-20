Kershaw deputies investigate second gun store robbed in a week

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) — The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help them find information in connection with the second firearms store to be burglarized in a week. Authorities say around 2 a.m. Thursday July 20, 2023 two unidentified individuals burglarized the ‘Pawn It Fast’ store which is located along Highway 1 South in Lugoff. Deputies say the suspects were able to steal several guns from the business before leaving the store.

The agency of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearm and Explosives (ATF) is working with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office to investigate this incident. This is the second Kershaw County gun dealer burglarized within a week. Authorities are asking firearms dealers in the area to take extra precautions and make sure they secure all of their guns.

If you have any information that might help with this ongoing investigation you are asked to contact KCSO at 803-425-1512 or 803-424-4000.