Columbia Warriors Hockey Game to support local Military Veterans this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Warriors will host a community ice hockey game this weekend to help support local military veterans.

The 501C3 non-profit organization is made up of active duty and veteran military personnel, who have either played or have never played ice hockey before with the goal of bringing back that military comradery.

“For most of us veterans, we’re looking for some kind of outlet to get back together, and a lot of us miss that once we separate from the military or retire. This team’s been by and large one of the best things we’ve had around,” said Columbia Warriors Co-Captain and veteran, Tuk Hodgens.

With about 40 players now on the roster, the team is facing off against each other this weekend at Flight Adventure Park in Irmo at 3pm. The game is free to attend, but if you’d like to give back and help support the Columbia Warriors, they are accepting donations, and merchandise will be up for sale. You can also follow them on social media at Columbia Warriors Hockey or visit their website here where a donate button will be set up soon. All proceeds go right back into the organization to fund ice time, equipment, etc.